Region 8 residents honored

A local organization recognizes members for “stepping up” in a big way!

Members of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro met on Tuesday to present the Paul Harris Fellow Award to ten special members.

President of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro Brock Cline said the award was named after the club's founder.

“Paul Harris was the founder of the Rotary Club over 100 years ago,” Cline said. “He was in Chicago, Illinois. And now, we honor members who have contributed their time, their money and just really promoted Rotary throughout the community to practice service above self which is our motto.”

Arkansas Sportshow Chairman Will Branch said getting this award is a big deal.

“It’s very prestigious,” Branch said. “The Paul Harris Fellow is Rotary’s highest honor. They’re rewarded to individuals who kind of go above and beyond their service to the club.”

“Today we are honoring those that have supported us through the Arkansas Sportshow,” Cline said. “This is our single fundraiser for the club. We hold it every February. Today we’re honoring those that were on the Sportshow Committee and really went above and beyond to make that Sportshow successful.”

Branch said the success of the Arkansas Sportshow is vital to how much they are able to support the community.

“It’s very important,” Branch said. “They community is what we’re here for and who we’re trying to help. It’s kind of a two-way street. We help the community and they help us.”

Cline said the Rotary Club helps out the community in a lot of different ways.

“Through the Rotary Club,” Cline said. “We not only have provided parks out at Craighead Forest Park with Fort Rotary and Rotary Centennial Park. We also support scouts, John 3:16, the Hispanic Center, girls and boys state and all the different philanthropic areas around the town.”

Branch said the ten members they awarded, which included Region 8 General Manager Chris Conroy, made a huge difference in the success of the fundraiser.

“They went above and beyond,” Branch said. “They put in more time and effort. They took really hard strides to make something happen and to benefit the club in our community.”

“We try to invest all the proceeds,” Cline said. “From the Sportshow directly back into the community here in Jonesboro.”

They raised over $71,000 from this year’s Arkansas Sportshow.

