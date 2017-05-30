Businesses suffer over Memorial Day weekend due to electrical outage

Business owners in downtown Hardy were looking forward to beginning their Memorial Day weekend strong with the weekend, being the official opening of tourism season.

However, an electrical outage at a substation left many shops in the dark or completely closed.

Several shop owners were able to get their lights on and their registers running, but other owners had to turn away customers.

Marc Herring, the owner of the Ozark Classic Craft Mail, handed out cards for six hours to the large crowd Saturday and encouraged them to stop again soon.

Herring said the electrical outage affected not just the businesses, but every aspect of the community as well.

"I mean, you're looking at a million dollar hit, not just for Hardy but for the entire community because the money that we make here in our stores we spend at the supermarket, we spend at the gas station, we go out to dinner on Saturday night," he said. "None of that happened."

Even though power was restored to the businesses by Sunday, Herring still said it hurts the town.

"You can't make up for a Memorial Day Saturday even with a spectacular Sunday," Herring said. "But it set the tone for the whole weekend. A lot of people left, they didn't come back downtown."

Herring said he hopes anyone who didn't get the chance to tour the stores is able to come back to the future.

