Rumble strips added in Hardy area - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rumble strips added in Hardy area

Rumble strips are being added at the Hardy bypass. (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department) Rumble strips are being added at the Hardy bypass. (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

A series of rumble strips and new signs have been added at a key Northeast Arkansas bypass to help residents avoid accidents, officials said Tuesday. 

Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department crews were at the Hardy bypass Tuesday doing work after the city's police chief raised questions about safety in the area.

Several accidents have happened at the end of the bypass in recent months, and officials are hopeful that the rumble strips and signs can help drivers slow down and avoid accidents. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officials take look at employee handbook

    Jonesboro officials take look at employee handbook

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:29:55 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:11:15 GMT
    There are proposed changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook. (Source: KAIT)There are proposed changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook. (Source: KAIT)

    There may be a few changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook in the next few months, as city officials met Tuesday to discuss the issue. 

    There may be a few changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook in the next few months, as city officials met Tuesday to discuss the issue. 

  • Sextortion a real issue, victim says

    Sextortion a real issue, victim says

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:47:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:08:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Ashley Reynolds said she never thought it would happen to her. 

    Ashley Reynolds said she never thought it would happen to her. 

  • Grave site vandalized multiple times

    Grave site vandalized multiple times

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:23:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:07:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism report that happened Sunday evening at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. 

    The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism report that happened Sunday evening at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly