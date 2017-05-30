Rumble strips added in Hardy area

Rumble strips are being added at the Hardy bypass. (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department)

A series of rumble strips and new signs have been added at a key Northeast Arkansas bypass to help residents avoid accidents, officials said Tuesday.

Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department crews were at the Hardy bypass Tuesday doing work after the city's police chief raised questions about safety in the area.

Several accidents have happened at the end of the bypass in recent months, and officials are hopeful that the rumble strips and signs can help drivers slow down and avoid accidents.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android