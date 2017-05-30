Crimestoppers: Two wanted on failure to appear warrants - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: Two wanted on failure to appear warrants

Seth Dudley (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Seth Dudley (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Jennifer Procknaw (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Jennifer Procknaw (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with two warrants between them.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Seth Dudley. He has one failure to appear – Non-reporting warrants.

JPD is also looking for 44-year-old Jennifer Procknaw on a failure to appear – non-compliance warrant.

If you know of Dudley or Procknaw's whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by using you iPhone or Android device and typing 274637 or type the word CRIMES if your phone can do that.

In the message, type 935stop, all one word, with your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

That number is your to keep for any future award.

