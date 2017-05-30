13-year-old injured in possible hit and run, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

13-year-old injured in possible hit and run, police say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Officer Francisco Matos of the Jonesboro Police Department, a 13-year-old was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a possible hit and run. 

Matos said police got a call about 5 p.m. about the accident at Nettleton Avenue and Oakdale Street. The 13-year-old was one of three juveniles attempting to cross the street when the accident happened. 

All three juveniles were able to get to the center of the five-lane road, Matos said, noting the 13-year-old tried to cross the street but was hit by a white Chevrolet Malibu. 

The Malibu then fled the scene, Matos said. The child, who was alert, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, then airlifted to the Memphis hospital. 

Anyone with information on the accident can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP. 

