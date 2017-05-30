Arrest made in hit and run, teen injured

Police say a suspect is in custody after a teen was injured in a possible hit and run.

The Jonesboro Police Department announced Wednesday morning that 27-year-old Joshua Wade Dunn of Jonesboro was arrested in the incident.

Online jail records show Dunn was arrested Tuesday night and faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death.

According to the police report, the 13-year-old was trying to cross Nettleton Avenue with some other kids, when they stopped in the center turn lane, and then attempted to cross the westbound lanes and the 13-year-old was struck by a white Chevy Malibu.

The report states witnesses said the 13-year-old rolled over the front of the vehicle, into the air, and then landed in the roadway.

The witnesses stated the vehicle kept going, and the kid then crawled out of the roadway.

Police say the child, who was alert, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, then airlifted to the Memphis hospital.

A few hours later, witnesses noticed Dunn exit his white Chevy Malibu at an apartment complex off with a shattered windshield. The witness said they heard Dunn say, "I can't believe I hit someone."

When police arrived, Dunn came out and turned himself into police.

The report states, Dunn told the officers that he wiped the spots of blood off his vehicle with a paper towel. When officers searched his apartment, they found the paper towels in Dunn's trash.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android