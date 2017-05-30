Arrest made in possible hit and run, teen injured

Police say a suspect is in custody after a teen was injured in a possible hit and run.

The arrest was confirmed Wednesday morning by the Jonesboro Police Department. However, the name of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to Officer Francisco Matos, a 13-year-old was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a possible hit and run.

Matos said police got a call about 5 p.m. about the accident at Nettleton Avenue and Oakdale Street. The 13-year-old was one of three juveniles attempting to cross the street when the accident happened.

All three juveniles were able to get to the center of the five-lane road, Matos said, noting the 13-year-old tried to cross the street but was hit by a white Chevrolet Malibu.

The Malibu then fled the scene, Matos said. The child, who was alert, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, then airlifted to the Memphis hospital.

