Warrants uncover meth labs, defaced firearms, homemade suppressor, and more

A Jonesboro business owner faces dozens of felony drug- and weapons-related charges, after Arkansas State Police and the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force found "one-pot" meth labs, defaced firearms, and more on some of his properties.

A probable cause affidavit states search warrants were conducted at three properties belonging to Kevin Kemper Kissee in mid-May.

Kissee’s attorney described him as a lifelong Craighead County resident and a Jonesboro business owner when he appeared before District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday.

According to documents at the Craighead County Assessor's office, Kissee owns multiple properties, including Pawn Express at 3414 E. Nettleton Avenue, and Kissee Auto Sales at 4311 Nettleton Avenue.

The first search warrant, executed at a home at 4006 E. Highland Drive, turned up approximately 42 grams of suspected meth, more than a thousand 240mg pseudoephedrine pills, drug paraphernalia, and three firearms, including one with a homemade suppressor.

The second search warrant, conducted at Kissee Auto Sales at 4311 Nettleton Avenue, turned up 25 "one-pot" meth labs, as well as byproducts and precursors used in the manufacture of methamphetamine. In addition to the drugs and paraphernalia, authorities found 16 firearms, including 2 with fabricated suppressors and defaced serial numbers. One firearm found at the address was determined to be stolen from Dunklin Co., MO. Several hundred rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

At 4309 Nettleton Avenue, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, which was reported stolen through the Jonesboro Police Department, was recovered.

According to a probable cause affidavit, drug paraphernalia used in the ingestion, weighing, packaging and manufacturing of methamphetamine was found at 2 of the 3 locations. Authorities also located a total of 6 silencers/suppressors.

Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kissee with the following:

1 count: Possession of firearms by certain persons

1 count: Possession of stolen firearm

2 counts: Possession of defaced firearms

6 counts: Criminal use of prohibited weapons, silencers/suppressors

1 count: Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

1 count: Possession of pseudoephedrine

25 counts: Manufacture of methamphetamine

1 count: Possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver

1 count: Possession of drug paraphernalia for ingestion

1 count: Possession of drug paraphernalia for manufacture

1 count: Maintaining a drug premises

Each count against Kissee is a felony. The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms carries with it a potential sentence of 10-40 years, or life in prison if convicted.

Kissee, who was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on May 25, had a temporary bond set at $750,000 by Judge Tommy Fowler.

On Tuesday, Kissee's lawyer argued for a lowered bond. He stated that Kissee hasn't had a felony conviction in more than 20 years and has no reason to not show back up to court. He asked Judge Boling for a “reasonable” bond of $50,000 or $100,000.

Judge Boling then set Kissee's bond at $500,000 cash or surety.

He's scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on June 27.

