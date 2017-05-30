Grave site vandalized multiple times

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism report that happened Sunday evening at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Samantha Harrison said she visits her mothers grave site every Sunday.

However, Harrison said someone keeps vandalizing her grave site.

Someone stole four solar powered lights that were placed around the grave site. Also, Harrison said she had an angel bird bath which was found broken into pieces.

However, Harrison said this isn't the first time she's reported about this incident. This is the fourth time this has happened.

"The last time I had it reported, it was 27 color changing solar lights," she said. "This time, it was just dollar solar lights; but still, I'm tired of them stealing off of mom's grave. I'm the only one putting money on mom's grave. I don't have family helping me. I'm the only one buying stuff and putting it out there. It's just unreal for people to steal or even vandalize off a grave."

Harrison said she has no idea who would do something like this to her mom's grave site.

If you have any information or know anything about this incident contact the Craighead County Sheriff's Office at 870-933-4551 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.

