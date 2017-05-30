Jonesboro officials take look at employee handbook

There are proposed changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook. (Source: KAIT)

There may be a few changes to the Jonesboro city employee handbook in the next few months, as city officials met Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin discussed the changes with the Jonesboro City Finance Committee during a committee meeting.

Perrin said some of the changes involve personal dating relationships within the workplace, as well as the use of tobacco and legal drugs by employees. City officials also try to update the employee handbook at least every two years, looking at changes in state law.

One of the changes is a recent change in state law involving medical marijuana.

Under the law, approved by voters in 2016, marijuana can be used for medicinal purposes. Perrin said there may also be some minor changes to the policy involving employees' personal media sites.

"A lot of people have phones. For instance, a police officer really can't take a personal phone and take a picture of an accident, but he's got to use a city phone. So, it's just little things like that of operations within any media that we have," Perrin said.

City officials did not discuss changes to employee benefits in the employee handbook, Perrin said.

The updated handbook proposal will be discussed June 6 at the Jonesboro City Council meeting.

If approved by the council, the changes will become effective in 30 days.

