Candlelight vigil planned to honor Cortez Kennedy

An NFL Hall of Famer and Northeast Arkansas native will be honored with a candlelight vigil before he is laid to rest.

The town of Wilson announced on their Facebook page the vigil for Cortez Kennedy happens Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. The event will be located at Rivercrest Stadium also known as "The Cotton Patch."

According to the post, those attending are encouraged to wear red and gray colors to represent Rivercrest or any Cortez Kennedy memorabilia.

Funeral services for Kennedy will be held Thursday.

The pro footballer passed away on May 23 at the age of 48.

