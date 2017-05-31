1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Memorial Day

A man was killed and a woman was injured following a crash in White County.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Memorial Day around 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 31 and 267.

According to Arkansas State Police, Clarence Johnson, 58, of Searcy was driving a 1997 Mercury Cougar south on Highway 267 when it failed to yield at the intersection.

The car was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord headed north on Highway 31 driven by 19-year-old Kimberlyn Beard of El Paso, AR.

Beard was injured and taken to a White County hospital.

ASP stated in their report the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

