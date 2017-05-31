Driver charged in deadly crash with bicyclist

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington tells Region 8 News a woman has been charged in the death of a bicyclist from a crash nearly one year ago.

Jessica N. Miller, 28, is charged with careless and prohibited driving and overtaking a bicycle, according to Ellington.

In June 2016, 42-year-old Jason McDonald was struck and killed by a truck driven by Miller while cycling along Craighead County Road 766 near KAIT.

Ellington states a toxicology report showed Miller did have marijuana in her system at the time of the crash. However, the state's report did not quantify how much marijuana was in her system.

The investigator in the case, according to the prosecutor, is of the opinion that Miller did not act as if she was under the influence of anything. She was appropriately upset and nothing he observed indicated she was driving impaired.

