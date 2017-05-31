Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal accident

An Egypt man was charged with negligent homicide Wednesday after police said he hit and killed a woman in November 2016.

According to court records, 34-year-old Dustin Lee Williams was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Arkansas State Police say on November 16, 2016, Williams was traveling down Highway 91 near the Westside School, when they say he ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit a car head-on driven by 26-year-old Megan Holt.

Holt was killed in the accident.

Williams is out on his own recognizance, due to his medical condition from the accident.

Williams is due back in court on June 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android