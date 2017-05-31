JPD: woman gives away thousands in large discounts, free items at job

Jonesboro police say a J.C. Penney's employee gave more than $6,000 in discounts or free items to friends and family during the few months she was employed there.

Ja-Meria Pugh appeared in Craighead County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Pugh with one felony count of theft of more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, between March 26 and May 29, 2017, Pugh was employed at J.C. Penney's inside the Mall at Turtle Creek.

"During this time frame she has stolen $6,818.00 in merchandise due to large discounts, item deletions or free bags," court documents state.

Corporate employees confronted Pugh on May 30. Court documents state after she was taken into custody for the thefts, she gave a full confession.

Her bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. Her next court date is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android