Lake City council considers banning feeding of stray animals

Lake City residents could soon be fined for feeding stray animals if a proposed ordinance passes.

Mayor Jon Milligan presented the council with a copy of Corning’s ordinance regarding residents feeding stray animals inside city limits.

“That ordinance has seemed to work for them, so it’s something that we are looking at,” Milligan said. “This is still in the early stage.”

Lake City Council member Brenda Hutcheson said the city has issues with stray animals lingering around town.

“Some residents are feeding strays by the dozen,” Hutcheson said. “The more you feed them the more they are going to hang around.”

The city has had complaints from residents about stray animals damaging their property.

Sam Smith, a long-time Lake City resident, has had that issue.

“We’ve had dogs digging in our yards, dogs digging in our trash, cats scratching up our cars, they run loose,” Smith said.

The ordinance must have three readings before it is voted on.

Smith hopes the city passes it.

“I didn't know people were feeding stray animals,” he said. “Like in my case, they get into my trash and feed themselves. So, any efforts that they would do would be something better than what they are doing now.”

Hutcheson said if the ordinance passes, residents caught feeding stray animals could face a significant fine.

