County seeks grant for flooding project

Cross County officials are making it their mission to prevent flooding issues on some of their roads.

According to Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders, they're working to prevent flooding issues on County Road 661.

Sanders said there are several homes that are along that road. However, when heavy rain comes into the county, Sanders said two or three sections of the road are under water. "If we get extensive rain in short period of time, there's just no place for all of it to go," he said. "Because, the ditches haven't been mopped out in a few years and of the culverts were rusted out and some are not big enough. So, what we're trying to do is get a good path for this water to flow and move it on down to the river and out of the area." Sanders said the county plans to elevate the road with 800 loads of gravel, clean out the ditches, and replace 15 culverts to help eliminate flooding. The county is currently seeking a $150,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to complete the project.

"We're doing a little bit of ditch clean up right now," he said. "Not to the extent that it will be done if we get the grant; but we do have some spots where the roads--because they were under water--the gravels been swept under the ditch. And we're cleaning up some of that and doing a little bit of mopping out now."

Sanders said the project will become more extensive once they receive the 50/50 matching grant.

He said they're hoping to receive it in early July.

