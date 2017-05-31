Owner cited in dog bite case

A dog owner was cited this week after their dog bit an 11-year-old boy, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.

According to an incident report, police went to a home in the 200-block of E. Center Street Tuesday after getting a call. The child told police that the dog bit him on the arm after it began chasing him. Also, the dog reportedly tore the child's shirt.

However, the owner told police that the dog scratched the child, police said.

The owner was cited for no state rabies tag and having a dog at large. The officer was not able to find the dog, but the police report noted that the owner has been involved in several dog bite cases before.

