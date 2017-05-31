Deputy honored for assisting hospital shooting

A Cross County deputy is being honored for responding immediately to a shooting incident that happened at a hospital in Wynne.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is recognizing Captain Curtis Swan who went above and beyond in assisting an emergency room doctor at the Cross Ridge Community Hospital.

Swan has been a part of law enforcement since the 1990s.

He also works part-time as a security guard at Cross Ridge Community Hospital.

Swan says he received a lot of training over the years to prepare him to respond professionally to incidents such as Sunday night's shooting.

He says receiving the proper training and equipment to do active-shooter really came into play on Sunday night.

"We have what you call Sim Guns. There a duplication of regular firearms but they shoot a projectile that's kind of similar to a paintball. And you set up scenarios where you clear a building and it actually lights fire but it doesn't hurt you can wear a mask, and it's kind of like a paintball but the guns are more realistic," Swan said.

Swan says he wants to thank Sheriff J.R. Smith for providing the equipment and extra training.

"I also want to commend the staff at Cross Ridge who remained calm during the incident and proceeded with medical treatment on the victim," he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Larry Jackson, arrested in connection with the shooting has been brought back to Arkansas.

According to Detective Rolland Geror of the Wynne Police Department, Jackson has been charged with terroristic act and first-degree battery.

The judge set Jackson's bond at $400,000, Geror said, noting the case still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android