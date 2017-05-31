ESPNU To Broadcast A-State Football Game Against Miami

JONESBORO, Ark. (5/31/17) – The Arkansas State Athletics’ Department announced Wednesday that ESPN has selected the Red Wolves’ Sept. 9 home contest against Miami to air on ESPNU with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (CT) at Centennial Bank Stadium.

In addition, the network also announced the A-State’s Sept. 16 in-state matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff will air on ESPN3 with a 6 p.m. (CT) kickoff in Jonesboro, while it’s Sept. 23 road game at SMU will also air on ESPN3 and is slated for a 6 p.m. (CT) start at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Other announcements from the network included kickoff times for the Red Wolves’ nationally televised games at Georgia Southern and at home against Louisiana. The Oct. 4 Sun Belt Conference road matchup against the Eagles is set to begin at 7 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast on ESPN2, while Arkansas State’s Oct. 19 clash with the Ragin’ Cajuns in Jonesboro will begin at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.

A-State now has five games that have been selected for television broadcast in the 2017 season. Every Arkansas State football game has been televised the last four years and entering the 2017 season, 82 of the Red Wolves’ last 91 outings have featured a television broadcast. The 2013 season saw every A-State game televised for the first time in school history.

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2017 football campaign, which includes six home games, are available for purchase. Arkansas State has had 12 consecutive seasons with a winning record at home and has won 30 of its lasts 36 games at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Single game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 1.