Mississippi County deputies to help patrol Leachville

Mississippi County deputies will patrol the Leachville area due to staffing problems with the Leachville Police Department. (Source: KAIT)

Mississippi County deputies have been working on a plan to help their counterparts in Leachville with patrols due to the Leachville Police Department being short-handed.

Recently, the police chief in Leachville resigned and the department is down an officer due to suspension, officials have said.

Mississippi County Sheriff's Office Major Larry Robinson said Wednesday the plan involves having deputies who are already assigned to the Leachville area respond to calls in the city.

Robinson said several of the department's deputies live in the Leachville area. Now, all calls to the Leachville Police Department are diverted to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, and there is enough staff to handle calls for both departments.

Robinson said the opportunity to help is engrained in law enforcement.

"In the law enforcement family, it should all be one family. It is one big family that all departments need to work together for the safety and welfare of the general public," Robinson said.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office will also work with Leachville police until their staff numbers are back in order.

Anyone in the Leachville area needing help can call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office at 870-658-2242

