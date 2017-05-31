Man arrested after attempting to video bailiff during court - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested after attempting to video bailiff during court

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Tyler Jordan Cline (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Tyler Jordan Cline (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After attempting to video a bailiff during court, a Jonesboro man was held in contempt of court and arrested. Authorities then found narcotics on him.

During Craighead County Western District Court Tuesday, Tyler Jordan Cline allegedly tried to video Sgt. Dustin Norwood, who was working as a bailiff.

"Norwood advised the court clerk of this and she said he could not be videoing during court," a probable cause affidavit states.

Sgt. Norwood and Judge Dan Stidham then both informed Cline he couldn't video during court.

"Cline got angry and began to yell that it was a public place and he could record if he wanted to," court documents state.

Bailiff Lloyd Norman then tried to take Cline's phone.

"Cline became louder and refused to give Norman the phone," court documents state.

He was then placed in contempt of court and arrested. A search of Cline's person yielded a metal container with two types of pills inside.

Court documents state one pill type was identified as Buprenorphine, a schedule III narcotic. The other pill type was identified as Pantoprazole, a pill used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Cline was charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance, greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams; and disorderly conduct disrupts or disturbs a lawful assembly.

Cline's bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

