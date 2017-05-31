JPD: meth in man's pants appeared to be packaged for sale

A traffic stop near downtown Jonesboro ended with a man under arrest for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Jonesboro police pulled over a car shortly before 7 p.m. on May 30. Court documents state the driver crossed left of center and then changed lanes without signaling.

The passenger of the car, Antonio Miller, was on suspended imposition of sentence. The officer then asked if he could search Miller, and he agreed.

“While searching Miller’s crotch area I felt a hard object and Miller immediately tensed up and started grabbing toward his crotch area,” court documents state.

Miller was then taken into custody, and the officer retrieved a medium size zip loc bag with a $10 bill and a rolled up $1 bill.

“Inside the currency were three small zip loc baggies which contained 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” the probable cause affidavit states. “These suspected narcotics appeared to be packaged for sale.”

Miller faces a class B felony for possession of meth or cocaine, more than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, with intent to deliver. If convicted, he could face 5 to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of no more than $15,000.

