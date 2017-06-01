Rain, storms possible today: Justin has timing on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the area today.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking the timing of these storms and what locations are more likely to get rain.

Watch his entire forecast on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android