Former Red Wolf traded back to NFL team that drafted him

A former A-State football player who is in the NFL has been traded back to the team that first drafted him.

According to a report from the New York Jets, linebacker Demario Davis is heading back to the Jets in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns will get safety Calvin Pryor in the trade.

Davis was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Four years later he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Davis was with the Red Wolves from 2007 to 2011.

