Fire damages Shoji Tabuchi's theater in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Branson officials say Shoji Tabuchi's theater will be closed for a few days after it was damaged by a fire.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says Wednesday's fire apparently was caused by electrical equipment in the backstage area.

The fire was contained to 10-by-10 foot area but it caused extensive smoke or water damage in other parts of the theater.

No one was injured in the fire.

