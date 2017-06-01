Website helps children find free meals during summer months

When school is out for summer, many children miss out on nutritional meals they regularly get at school.

To make sure kids eat this summer, the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service provides an online resource that shows where free meals can be found all summer.

Once you click the link, follow the directions to enter your address to find the closest option for your kids.

Most locations across Region 8 offer breakfast, lunch, or both.

There are more than 10 locations across Jonesboro offering breakfast and lunch for children and teens 18 and younger.

If you click on the location, the website will give you times, the address, and additional details.

Click here to see the map.

