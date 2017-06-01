City to 'aggressively' enforce pit bull ban - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City to 'aggressively' enforce pit bull ban

Page 1 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter) Page 1 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter)
Page 2 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter) Page 2 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter)
Page 3 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter) Page 3 of Osceola's pit bull ban ordinance (Source: Osceola Animal Shelter)
OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola Animal Shelter, the city passed an ordinance in June 2006 banning pit bull breeds of dogs within city limits.

Now, 11 years later, the city plans to aggressively enforce the ban. The enforcement begins on July 1, 2017.

It comes after the city received numerous complaints regarding pit bulls in Osceola.

According to the shelter, anyone who owns or houses a pit bull will be fined $500 for each violation.

This article includes copies of the pit bull ban. It's important to note that the grandfathering clause was applied in 2006 and does not apply now. Pit bulls are banned in Osceola.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City to 'aggressively' enforce pit bull ban

    City to 'aggressively' enforce pit bull ban

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:45:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:10:52 GMT

    The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.

    The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.

  • Riverside teacher honored with GR8 Acts of Kindness at retirement

    Riverside teacher honored with GR8 Acts of Kindness at retirement

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:37:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 12:29:23 GMT
    Brenda Hutcheson with her big check from First Community Bank and KAIT-TV. (Source: KAIT-TV)Brenda Hutcheson with her big check from First Community Bank and KAIT-TV. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Brenda Hutcheson celebrates 34 year career and never-ending volunteer ambitions.

    Brenda Hutcheson celebrates 34 year career and never-ending volunteer ambitions.

  • Third murder suspect in custody, Blytheville police say

    Third murder suspect in custody, Blytheville police say

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-30 18:47:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-06-01 11:15:57 GMT
    Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department)Cameron Wells (Source: Blytheville Police Department)

    According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a third suspect in a murder earlier this week in Blytheville surrendered to authorities Wednesday. 

    According to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a third suspect in a murder earlier this week in Blytheville surrendered to authorities Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly