City to 'aggressively' enforce pit bull ban

The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola Animal Shelter, the city passed an ordinance in June 2006 banning pit bull breeds of dogs within city limits.

Now, 11 years later, the city plans to aggressively enforce the ban. The enforcement begins on July 1, 2017.

It comes after the city received numerous complaints regarding pit bulls in Osceola.

According to the shelter, anyone who owns or houses a pit bull will be fined $500 for each violation.

This article includes copies of the pit bull ban. It's important to note that the grandfathering clause was applied in 2006 and does not apply now. Pit bulls are banned in Osceola.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android