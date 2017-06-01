Portion of highway designated as 'Future I-57'

An Arkansas senator says a new provision authored by him will make a portion of Highway 67 into an interstate.

A news release from Senator John Boozman states the provision to designate a portion of Highway 67, from North Little Rock to Walnut Ridge, as "Future I-57" is included in federal funding for the 2017 fiscal year.

“The presence of an official interstate highway is one of the key factors that developers consider when determining where to make major investments, such as building new factories," Boozman said as part of the release. "This designation is an important step to make Arkansas a better-connected state that is open for business."

The senator adds the provision allows the state to request any segment of the road built to interstate standards officially be added to the federal interstate system as Interstate 57.

In addition, resolutions of support for the designation have been passed by the Newport Economic Development Commission as well as area chambers of commerce including Lawrence County, Newport, and Searcy.

Mark Young, president of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce also weighed in as part of the release.

“Jonesboro is close to the U.S. 67 corridor and completing this vital interstate connector between Dallas and Chicago will benefit our community, Northeast Arkansas and the State. Our chamber strongly supports I-57 and we appreciate Senator Boozman’s work to secure this designation,” Young stated.

