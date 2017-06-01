Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

Wappapello Lake in Southeast Missouri was hit hard and is now trying to recover in time for the summer tourism season.

Andrew E. Jefferson Sr., natural resource specialist park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers, said while many areas didn’t close after the flooding others weren’t so lucky.

“The Greenville recreational area, which is located just two miles South of Greenville, MO, on Highway 67, was devastated by the flood,” Jefferson said. “The water has receded now; however, we were hit very hard with a major wind storm this past Memorial Day Weekend.”

Wappapello Lake reached a record level of 398.10 feet in May.

“Right now, we are in recovery mode,” Jefferson said. “A lot of the areas are reopening, and hopefully by Fourth of July weekend we can have things much better than they are today and continue with the recreation season so that way it won’t be total loss.”

The summer months are popular for tourist to visit Wappapello Lake.

Jefferson said many of the events they’ve had to cancel because of the damage will be rescheduled for a later date.

He said the Woodland Expo that was supposed to be on May 6 will now be July 8.

The kids fishing day and lawnmower races should be rescheduled for September or early October.

Jefferson said while the damage was significant, the equipment such as the dam and the auxiliary spillway worked as it should.

Informational meetings are planned to discuss the continued recovery effort and reopening of facilities around the lake.

The first meeting will be on June 5, at 6 p.m. at Crabb and Company Restaurant in Wappapello, MO.

The second meeting will be on June 6, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center in Wappapello, MO.

The third meeting is on June 6, at 7 p.m. at the Greenville City Hall in Greenville, MO.

For more information call the Wappapello Lake Hotline at 573-222-8139 or 877-525-3463.

