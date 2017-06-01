Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

Mitzi Manatt, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, spent $10 on a 100X instant ticket and won $250,000.

Manatt told lottery officials she was going to use her prize to become debt free and save the rest. She told her mother first about the big win.

The ticket was purchased at Mysha Inc., 2443 Thomasville St. in Pocahontas.

According to ASL, the retailer will receive a one percent commission on the sale.

