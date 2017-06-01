Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

Mitzi Manatt, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, spent $10 on a 100X instant ticket and won $250,000.

Manatt told lottery officials she was going to use her prize to become debt free and save the rest. She told her mother first about the big win.

The ticket was purchased at Mysha Inc., 2443 Thomasville St. in Pocahontas.

According to ASL, the retailer will receive a one percent commission on the sale.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Woman wins $250,000 on instant lotto ticket

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:13:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:45:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

    An "X" apparently marked the spot for a Pocahontas woman who won big on a scratch-off ticket.

  • County dealing with full detention center

    County dealing with full detention center

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:41:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

    Administration with the Craighead County Detention Center says they're full!

  • Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Wappapello Lake still recovering from historic flood

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:16:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:53:00 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    Many areas across Region 8 are still recovering from the devastating floods in early May.

    •   
Powered by Frankly