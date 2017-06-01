Arkansas plans to resurface I-40 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas plans to resurface I-40

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has opened a bid of $29.7 million to resurface a section of Interstate 40.
    
Highway Department spokesman Danny Straessle tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the project will involve resurfacing 14 bridges and pavement. Straessle says the project will take about 10 months to complete.
    
This is the fifth project to focus on the area in recent years. The projects account for $154 million worth of work.
    
The project is part of an effort to maintain Arkansas' interstate system. The state has about 600 miles of interstate.
    
Seventy-two bids totaling $78.5 million for various projects were opened Wednesday.

