Jackson, White Co. deputies searching for two offenders followin - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson, White Co. deputies searching for two offenders following chase

Cody Cullum (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales) Cody Cullum (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales)
Kassie Sapp (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales) Kassie Sapp (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales)
JACKSON/WHITE COUNTIES, AR (KAIT) -

Both the Jackson and White County Sheriff's Offices assisted in a pursuit in White County on Thursday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales, deputies arrived at County Road 6 near Possum Grape when the suspects left their vehicles, and a chase began.

Both suspects ran from deputies and were able to escape.

Deputies identified the two suspects as 23-year-old Cody Ray Cullum and 34-year-old Kassie Sapp both of Bald Knob.

Cullum is reportedly a parole absconder wanted for parole violations, and Sapp is a probationer wanted for failing to appear.

Both offices ask that if anyone has any information regarding the suspects to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

