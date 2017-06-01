Jackson, White Co. deputies searching for two offenders following chase

Both the Jackson and White County Sheriff's Offices assisted in a pursuit in White County on Thursday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Office Captain Ricky Morales, deputies arrived at County Road 6 near Possum Grape when the suspects left their vehicles, and a chase began.

Both suspects ran from deputies and were able to escape.

Deputies identified the two suspects as 23-year-old Cody Ray Cullum and 34-year-old Kassie Sapp both of Bald Knob.

Cullum is reportedly a parole absconder wanted for parole violations, and Sapp is a probationer wanted for failing to appear.

Both offices ask that if anyone has any information regarding the suspects to contact their local law enforcement agency.

