Arkansas nears medical marijuana license deadline

By TAFI MUKUNYADZI

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will soon begin taking applications from those who hope to grow and dispense medical marijuana, though the state's strong religious heritage and restrictions imposed by the Legislature will limit where greenhouses and distributors can operate.

Voters last November made Arkansas the first Bible Belt state to legalize medical marijuana, clearing its use by people with certain medical conditions.

While setting up rules for licensing, legislators said growers must be at least 3,000 feet from churches, schools or daycares, while dispensaries must be 1,500 feet away. The limits will make it tough for some towns and small cities to host marijuana operations.

The Arkansas Municipal League says some cities are already looking into where churches, schools and daycare centers may affect the establishment of medical marijuana growers and dispensaries.

