Residents in one neighborhood stand up to crime

Memorial Day Weekend wasn’t so restful for one group of Region 8 residents.

While others were relaxing at the lake, residents who lived on Holmes Road in Jonesboro were dealing with stolen property.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle break in.

Before officers left the scene, they discovered five or six people had items stolen.

Jarrad Wooten has lived on Holmes Road for three years and is one of the victims of this crime.

Wooten said he was shocked to discover something had happened.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of anything going on,” Wooten said. “As a matter of fact, we were talking about that and said this is the first time anything has happened in this neighborhood.”

And Wooten wasn’t the only person stunned by the news.

Glenda Carr has been a resident on Holmes Road since 1968!

“Never had a problem in this area,” Carr said. “Never. It’s really a good place to live. It’s always been quiet. When I saw the Jonesboro Police across the street, I never thought about someone breaking in. Because we’ve never had that. I never even thought about that.”

Wooten said it was a roommate who first alerted him to the problem.

“One of my roommates said there was somebody outside breaking into cars,” Wooten said. “So, I went outside and checked my car and I saw my stuff was gone.”

Wooten said his main loss was a laptop.

However, his girlfriend’s car was also broken into.

He said they removed her license and registration from the car!

Wooten said now he’d like to see the person caught.

“I would like to get my stuff back,” Wooten said. “But just to find out whoever did this. Whoever did it wasn’t very smart, but I would just like to see them get caught and whatever happens to them happens to them.”

Despite this incident, Wooten said he still like the neighborhood he lives in.

“I don’t think I need to move,” Wooten said. “This is still a safe neighborhood. It’s still a good neighborhood. We all pretty much know each other. So, I wouldn’t say just move. Just be precautious. Lock your doors whenever you leave. Everybody just watch out for each other.”

As a matter of fact, a group of residents who live on Holmes Road decided to be proactive about the situation.

Wooten said he walked out of his home later that day to find a sign hanging on his door about forming a neighborhood watch.

“The sign popped on my door the next day,” Wooten said. “I came outside and saw someone had posted a sign on my door. I think it’s a pretty good idea. Any neighborhood should have a neighborhood watch. It would bring the neighborhood closer together and just make sure we have each other’s back. And make sure this doesn’t happen. That way we can keep the neighborhood safe. Because it’s not just adults over here. There’s also children over here. So, who’s to say the next time they break into someone’s house and hurt their kids?”

Wooten said he plans on joining the neighborhood watch.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android