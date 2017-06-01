Man arrested accused of impersonating U. S. Army Corp of Engineer member

A Eureka Springs man was arrested by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office for two separate incidents, according to a report from the agency.

On May 26, a report was given to the sheriff’s office that James Sloan, 73, rented a cottage the day before with a credit card that the resort employee determined was not valid.

Sloan had left before deputies were able to arrive, but a report was taken for theft of services.

On May 28, another report was taken at Robinson Point Park on Lake Norfork that said a man, later identified as Sloan, falsely identified himself as a U. S. Army Corp of Engineers volunteer campground coordinator. The report said he was directing campers to evacuate the campground due to a potential flood.

The sheriff’s office said a camper challenged Sloan about the flood risk, at which time Sloan reportedly said: “we will evaluate or die.”

Sloan had left the area before the deputy arrived this time as well.

Sloan was arrested by the Mountain Home Police Department on May 30 on separate charges.

He was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. There, investigators were able to identify Sloan as the suspect in the campground incident. He was arrested on the above incidents.

Sloan faces criminal impersonation, theft, and disorderly conduct through the Baxter County Sheriff’ Office, as well as criminal trespass through the Mountain Home Police Department.

Sloan appeared on June 1 in Baxter County District Court. His bond was set at $1,230 on all charges. He is scheduled to appear again in court on June 8.

