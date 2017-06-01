Women arrested after fight involving infant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Women arrested after fight involving infant

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRUBBS, AR (KAIT) -

Jackson County sheriff deputies arrested two women after a reported fight involving a baby.

According to Captain Ricky Morales, the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Grubbs.

According to Morales, both women were reportedly intoxicated during the altercation and a 9-month-old baby was hit.

The infant was taken to Unity Health-Harris Hospital and was treated for injuries before being placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

Both women were arrested and were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. They are being held on second-degree battery.

The investigation is currently ongoing and not formal charges have been filed.

