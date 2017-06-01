Foster child submits idea to Hutchinson's "My Idea" project

One child in Arkansas recently submitted suggestions to Governor Asa Hutchinson through the governor's new "My Idea" project.

According to NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, Cabot High School student Dylan Johnston submitted a suggestion to the website to further improve the Department of Human Services.

Johnston said a year ago, he became a foster kid and was separated from his two sisters.

With the launch of the My Idea website, he decided it was the perfect time to make a submission.

"I just decided I might as well give my input on a certain department that I was concerned about and that I would relate to," Johnston said.

In his request, Johnston asked DHS to place more importance on hiring more caseworkers and foster parents.

The request also included better programs for kids in shelters and better classes for parents whose children were removed from their care.

Agencies targeted by the submissions must respond in writing within 30 days on how they plan to tackle each idea.

