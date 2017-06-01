Missing woman found safe at Jonesboro hospital

A Randolph County woman who recently went missing has been found safe.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, Glenda Weaver was found safe at a Jonesboro hospital.

Weaver was reportedly last heard from on May 26 when her grandson received a text from her saying she would be gone for a few days.

Her grandson stated in the report that "she has never done anything like that before."

Her grandson added that Weaver suffers from numerous medical problems, including suffering from a brain aneurysm several years ago.

Weaver also reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, is schizophrenic, and takes several medications.

