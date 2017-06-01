Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

According to a report, Glenda Weaver was last heard from on May 26 when her grandson received a text from her saying she would be gone for a few days.

Her grandson stated in the report that "she has never done anything like that before."

Her grandson added that Weaver suffers from numerous medical problems, including suffering from a brain aneurysm several years ago.

Weaver also reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, is schizophrenic, and takes several medications.

Weaver may be seen driving a grey-colored Honda Civic with a license plate 576-UUS.

According to her grandson, Weaver is around 5'11", weighs around 220 pounds, has red shoulder length hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

If you see or have any information regarding Weaver you are asked to contact the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office at (870) 892-8888.

