Officers crack down on car break-ins

The Newport Police Department has been cracking down on car break-ins throughout the city.

According to Chief Michael Scudder of the Newport Police Department, they reported 21 vehicles broken into since the first of the year.

Scudder said these break-ins are happening late at night or early in the morning in residential areas on the Northern side of town.

Back in May, NPD reported car break-ins on Graceland and Highland Street.

"We had some guns that people leave in the vehicle that’s been taken but we recovered most of them," he said. "Also laptops were left, a purse taken out of one car; and we also get lots of change missing.”

However, Scudder said they arrested three juveniles involved in these incidents.

One of the juveniles was caught on camera from a home security system trying to steal three guns from a truck.

"The last one we caught was 4 o’clock in the morning when they seen a young man coming over a fence," he said. "Once they caught him, they started backtracking and found some vehicles broken into.”

Chief Scudder said the majority of these vehicles broken into were also found unlocked.

"Nothing was broken," he said. "They just opened the door under the carports and ducked down and got inside the vehicles that were not locked. We had about three I think of that glass actually broke out. But the majority of them is unlock vehicles."

Chief Scudder said it's very important to lock your vehicles. Especially at night, it could stop a break-in.

“I’m convinced that people get their vehicles checked sometime during the month," he said. "During the night, someone walks down a residential street and they’ll walk up to a vehicle and pull on the door. If it’s unlocked they’re getting in it to see what they can find. If it’s locked they walk on down the street. So, locking your vehicle is very important; just like you lock your house when you leave.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android