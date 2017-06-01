JPD: Teen arrested after forging nearly $4,000 in checks

A Ravenden teen was arrested by Jonesboro police after he allegedly deposited nearly $4,000 worth of forged checks at an area bank.

A probable cause affidavit states Dylan Pierce Wood, 19, opened an online account with Southern Bank in early April.

“Dylan deposited two different checks into the account on two separate occasions totaling $3,930,” court documents state. “Each time he would receive less cash from the deposit and withdraw the rest of the money within two days of making the deposit.”

The checks were returned to the bank as forged.

Court documents state that during an interview with police, Wood admitted he knew the checks were not good but deposited them into the account and withdrew the money anyway.

Wood appeared alongside his attorney in Craighead County District Court Thursday.

Wood, who had already bonded out of jail, was formally charged with forgery 2nd degree, and theft less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000. Both are felonies.

Wood is set to appear in court again on July 31.

