JPD: Teen arrested after forging nearly $4,000 in checks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Teen arrested after forging nearly $4,000 in checks

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dylan Pierce Wood (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Dylan Pierce Wood (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Ravenden teen was arrested by Jonesboro police after he allegedly deposited nearly $4,000 worth of forged checks at an area bank.

A probable cause affidavit states Dylan Pierce Wood, 19, opened an online account with Southern Bank in early April.

“Dylan deposited two different checks into the account on two separate occasions totaling $3,930,” court documents state. “Each time he would receive less cash from the deposit and withdraw the rest of the money within two days of making the deposit.”

The checks were returned to the bank as forged.

Court documents state that during an interview with police, Wood admitted he knew the checks were not good but deposited them into the account and withdrew the money anyway.

Wood appeared alongside his attorney in Craighead County District Court Thursday.

Wood, who had already bonded out of jail, was formally charged with forgery 2nd degree, and theft less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000. Both are felonies.

Wood is set to appear in court again on July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:48:34 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:00:40 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboroknockerball via Facebook)

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

    Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

  • Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Humane society help dogs find new homes

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:17:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)(Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

    The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

  • City has to adapt after death of long-time city employee

    City has to adapt after death of long-time city employee

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:12:28 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas State Fire Fighter Association/ East Central District)(Source: Arkansas State Fire Fighter Association/ East Central District)

    It was a sad day for Wynne residents as a long-time city employee died Wednesday morning, leaving behind major responsibilities he fulfilled.

    It was a sad day for Wynne residents as a long-time city employee died Wednesday morning, leaving behind major responsibilities he fulfilled.

    •   
Powered by Frankly