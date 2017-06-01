Restaurant robbed, police search for suspects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Restaurant robbed, police search for suspects

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.

The theft happened at the Sonic on 6th Street shortly after midnight.

Police said an employee locked up the restaurant and began walking to her car with $1,300. 

That's when two men dressed in all black reportedly pointed a gun at the employee's face.

The employee then threw the bag down, got into their car, and called the police.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you are asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at (844) 910-STOP (7867).

