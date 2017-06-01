Juvenile arrested after marijuana, $30,000 found in vehicle

Randolph County deputies arrested a juvenile from Indiana who had marijuana, scales and $30,000 in his vehicle.

According to an incident report, Deputy Dale Arnold was patrolling Highway 67 when he saw a vehicle driving south just north of Spinwebber curve. The car was traveling at 74 MPH.

The deputy stopped the car just north on Engleburg Road. The driver of that vehicle, Jaylin Bertram, 18, Indianapolis, IN, said he was taking the vehicle to Texas to sale.

The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Bertram said he did not have anything in his vehicle and that they could search it.

Deputy Arnold asked Deputy Allen Webb to bring his K9 to the vehicle. The K9 alerted on something being in the vehicle.

Deputies found a small amount of “marijuana shake” on the driver side floor board and an empty blunt wrapper under the seat.

Bertman said he had not smoked any inside the vehicle but did smoke marijuana with his cousin who was in the vehicle in front of him. His cousin was also taking a vehicle to Texas.

Bertman told deputies that his cousin, who is a juvenile, had the title to the vehicle he was driving. That would also prove ownership of the vehicle since the deputies could not get a return on the vehicle's tag.

Deputy Webb went toward Pocahontas to try and make contact with the juvenile. Bertman gave several wrong descriptions of the vehicle the juvenile was driving.

Deputy Webb was eventually able to find the vehicle at a gas station on Highway 67. Deputy Arnold followed Bertman to the gas station to get the title.

Deputy Webb ran his K9 on the juvenile’s vehicle and the dog alerted on something in that vehicle. The juvenile was asked to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched.

A marijuana bud was found inside the vehicle. Also inside the compartment where the spare tire is stored, a plastic sack was found with a plastic gallon bag inside containing 2.8 ounces of marijuana, a set of digital scales, a blue plastic cup, and multiple other plastic zip lock baggies. Next to the sack, which was sitting on a tire, was a box wrapped several times with duct tape. Inside the box was $30,000.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Bertman was cited for speeding, driving on fictitious tags, and obstruction of justice. He was released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

