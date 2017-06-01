Humane society help dogs find new homes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Humane society help dogs find new homes

(Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook) (Source: Humane Society of Independence county via Facebook)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Humane Society of Independence County partnered with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League to find safer homes for dogs.

According to Veterinarian Nanci Solis, their shelter is currently holding between 75 to 85 dogs.

She said they operate only on donations to take care of these animals.

HEARTS Transport picked up 30 dogs from their shelter to take to Rhode Island for the Super Dog Adoption Day which features over 300 rescue dogs.

“This will open up space for dogs that we have on the waiting list to come in,” Solis said. “We have probably 40 people on the waiting list and a lot of them have multiple animals that they want to surrender and take care of at their home.”

She said SOS provides them with 10 coupons a month for discounted spay and neuter services.

If you are interested in making a donation, call the Humane Society of Independence County at (870) 793-0090.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

