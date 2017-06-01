Knockerball business opens in Jonesboro

Jonesboro residents have a new way to relieve stress.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Joneboroknockerball on Thursday.

Customers can strap into the giant, inflatable balls and then simply run into each other.

The business also offers KnockerSoccer games.

You can try out a knockerball at their store on 3204 Neil Circle Drive or they can bring the party to you.

For more information, just head to their website.

