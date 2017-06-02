1 airlifted after wreck on Highway 412

One man was seriously injured and flown to a Jonesboro hospital after a wreck Thursday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 50-year-old Timothy Mouhalif of Kennett was driving east when another vehicle pulled in his path at the intersection of Highway 412 and Dunklin County Road 527 around 2:30 p.m.

The second vehicle was driven by 21-year-old Donaldo E. Rodriguez-Valdez of Senath.

He was driving a 2007 Chevy truck and headed south when he crashed into Mouhalif's Nissan truck, according to MSHP.

Rodriguez-Valdez received minor injuries and was sent by ambulance to a hospital in Kennett.

Mouhalif was flown to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

MSHP stated both men were wearing seat belts.

