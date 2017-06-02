Spanberger leading hot-hitting Arkansas into NCAA tourney

By KURT VOIGT

AP Sports Writer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has returned to the national stage this season with a vengeance.

The Razorbacks (42-17) have done so with the long ball, leading the Southeastern Conference in home runs - with hot-hitting Chad Spanberger leading the way.

Spanberger hit five of his 19 home runs for the season at last week's SEC Tournament, including three home runs in a win over Auburn and two more in his first two at-bats against Florida.

Arkansas now had 80 home runs as a team for the season, 11th in the country, and it hosts a regional this weekend against Missouri State, Oklahoma State Oral Roberts.

