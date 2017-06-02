Region 8 cancer survivors to be honored, celebrated

NEA Baptist will honor and celebrate local cancer survivors Sunday, June 4, as part of National Cancer Survivors Day.

A celebration for survivors and their families will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the NEA Baptist Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

Survivors and their families will enjoy a fun afternoon including a complimentary barbecue lunch, door prizes, and fellowship, as they meet other families and survivors who have also dealt with cancer in their lives.

All survivors are encouraged to attend regardless of where they received their medical care.

