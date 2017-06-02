Soldier's remains back in Arkansas after nearly 70 years

For nearly 70 years, a Central Arkansas family thought the day would never come that their relative would return home.

Pfc. Bobby Mitchell has been missing since September 6, 1950.

Mitchell left his Searcy home as a 20-year-old Marine to serve his country in the Korean War.

Mitchell's remains were stored for years at the Punchbowl, Hawaii's National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK reports recent DNA testing identified his remains.

Now Mitchell will be laid to rest in Beebe's Memorial Gardens, where a plaque has been waiting for more than a year.

Beth Moore, the soldier's sister, said she was more emotional than she thought she'd be.

"I knew he had paid the price and I knew he was being honored, but I didn't know if he would actually come home or not," Moore said.

